UPPCL JE Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the results of Junior Engineer recruitment examination on its official website - upenergy.in. Candidates can check the official website and download the same.

UPPCL JE Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has declared the Computer Based Test results for the recruitment of Junior Engineer posts on its official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the same can check the results by logging into the website – upenergy.in. According to the latest updates, out of all the candidates that had appeared for the examination, 449 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process based on their performance in the written examination of UPPCL Junior Engineer.

Candidates can check the instructions given below to check and download the results or they can also click on the direct link given below:

How to download the UPPCL JE Result 2018?

Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited – upenergy.in

Search for the link that indicates the declaration of the result

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a pdf which will contain the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Check if your roll number exists on the list and download the sheet

Take a print out if necessary for reference

Click here to view the full selection list of the candidates who have qualified for the next round of interview: http://upenergy.in/site/writereaddata/siteContent/2018101715452727244148_VSA_17102018.pdf

To go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and download the result, or check for further updates, candidates can directly visit the page by clicking on this link given here: upenergy.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More