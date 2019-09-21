UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the online application from September 25.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer posts. Online applications submission will starts from September 25. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 14.

Candidates will have to produce character certificate issued from the head of the last institute attended and also from two responsible persons who should not be his/her relatives at the of joining. A married male/female candidates having more than one wife/husband is not eligible for the selection.

Application form, payment mode and other general details are available at UPPCL official website @uppcl.org. Candidates are advised to login to the website and follow the instruction carefully given therein step by step, for completing and submission of the application form.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Importants dates

Application submission starts on September 25.

The last date for submission of online application is October 14.

Fee submission last date is October 16.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Posts and qualification

Assistant Engineer (Trainee)- Candidates should have sufficient knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Lipi. Candidate must have a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

Assistant Engineer (Trainee Civil)- Candidates should have sufficient knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Lipi. Candidate must have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Age and salary

Age limit- 21 to 40 years

Pay Scale- Rs 56,100 per month, as per the 7th pay commission

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Documents for verification

All relevant original documents, such as, Caste certificate, domicile certificate, date of birth certificate, essential technical qualification certificate/ final marks sheet, certificate of dependent of freedom fighter(if applicable), apprentice certificate, certificate of physically handicapped issued by state medical board with percentage of disability shall have to be produced in original for verification along with a self attested copy of each document at the time of interview . Failing to producing these qualifying documents at the time of interview, will result in automatic rejection of candidate.

