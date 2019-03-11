UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has invited applications from candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Technician (Line). UPPCL has notified more than 4,102 vacancies against Technician (Line) under Group C level posts. The online application process would start on April 1, 2019.

The online application process is going to start from April 1, 2019, and the last date for submission of online applications is April 30, 2019.

Candidates applying to the posts need to have adequate experience in their relative fields with the necessary qualification of 10th class with science and Mathematics subject or equivalent with NCVT/ SCVT certificate. For more details regarding the vacancies, candidates can log into the official website of UP Power Corporation Ltd for latest notifications.

Important Dates:

• April 1, 2019- Opening Date for submission of online application

• April 30, 2019- Closure Date of Application

• April 2, March 1, 2019- Submission date of Online Exam Fee

• May,2nd Week- Preliminary Date for Examination

Vaccent Posts for Technician (Line):

•4,102 Posts

Education Qualification:

• It is mandatory for all the candidates to have their respective pass certificate of class 10th with science and Mathematics subject or Equivalent.

•They should have an NCVT/ SCVT certificate in one of the following field:

i. Lineman

ii. Electrician

iii. Wireman

note: Electrician should have knowledge of computer.

Age limitation:

18-40 years (Age relaxation would be as per company norms)

Pay Scale:

₹27200-86100 of Matrix Level 4 & Other Allowances

Selection Procedure:

The selection will be on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) written test.

