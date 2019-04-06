UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Applications has been invited by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for more than 4,102 Technician (Line) vacancies under Group C level category posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website-uppcl.org on or before April 30, 2019 .

Important dates:

• April 1, 2019: Opening Date for submission of online application

• April 30, 2019: Last Date of Application

• April 2- May 1, 2019: Date for submission of online examination Fee

• 2nd Week of May: Tentative Date for Examination

Vacancy details:

• Technician (Line): 4102 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 10th class with science and Mathematics as their major subject or equivalent.

They should have an NCVT/ SCVT certificate in one of the above field:-

• Wireman;

• Electrician;

• Lineman;

Every candidate should have knowledge of computer.

Age Limit:

• 18-40 Years(Age relaxation as per Government norms)

Pay Scale:

Rs. 27,200-86,100 and other allowances

How to apply :

Candidates need to visit the official website before the last date.

Steps to follow:

• Step 1: Visit the official website-upenergy.in

• Step 2: Homepage will appear, click on recruitment/vacancy

• Step 3: Click on apply now, next to vacancies technician

• Step 4: Click on new registration

• Step 5: Personal details are to be filled

• Step 6: Use registered id to log-in

• Step 7: Upload their respective documents

• Step 8: Make the Payment

About UPPCL:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) was established on January 14, 2000. UPPCL manages professional utility by supplying reliable and cost efficient electricity to every citizen of the state. It can be provided through highly motivated employees by providing an economic return to the owners and maintaining leadership in the country.

