UPPCL Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for more than 4,102 Technician (Line) vacancies under Group C level category posts. The interested candidates are required to pay the application fee online. The interested and eligible candidates can check the official website of UPPCL, www.uppcl.org.

Important Dates:

• April 1, 2019- Opening Date for submission of online application

• April 30, 2019- Closing Date of Application

• April 2, March 1, 2019- Submission date of Online Exam Fee

• May,2nd Week- Preliminary Date for Examination

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer-Based-Test (CBT) written test.

Steps to apply for the post:

• Step 1: Visit the official website-upenergy.in

• Step 2: Homepage will appear, click on recruitment/vacancy

• Step 3: Click on apply now, next to vacancies technician

• Step 4: Click on new registration

• Step 5: Personal details are to be filled

• Step 6: Use registered id to log-in

• Step 7: Upload their respective documents

• Step 8: Make the Payment

About UPPCL:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) was established on January 14, 2000. UPPCL manages professional utility by supplying reliable and cost efficient electricity to every citizen of the state. It can be provided through highly motivated employees by providing an economic return to the owners and maintaining leadership in the country.

