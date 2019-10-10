UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued the notification for the recruitment of Personnel Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before November 14.

The candidates are advised to fill the application information correctly as no change request will be entertained. The selection procedure includes the examination and interview round. The examination will be held in January 2020. The examination will go for 3 hours and will have 200 questions.

For any query related the posts candidates should contact through email-helpdesk519po@gmail.com. This post is only for Indian, candidate outside should not apply for this post. Aspirant’s age should be between 21 to 40 years. Candidates should visit the official website regularly for regular updates or stay connected to us.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Posts details and qualification

Personnel Officer

15 posts vacant

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant field.

Candidates having experience in this field will be preferred first then the candidates without experience.

Fresher are eligible for this post.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submision begin on October 23.

The application submission will end on November 14.

The application fee should be submitted between October 23 to November 16.

The examination date is January 2020.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit official website @upenergy.in

Click on the vacancy/results column

Click for 1874-VSA-05102019

You may not find the link to apply but you will find it as soon as application submission begins.

Don’t forget to take the print out for further reference

