UP Power Corporation Ltd Technician (Line) Jobs Notification 2019: If you want to be a government employee and seek a job in UP Power Corporation, this might be the golden opportunity for you. The registration procedure for UPPCL 4102 Group C posts of Technician (Line) has already been initiated at the official website and you can easily apply by visiting www.uppcl.org. Government job vacancies for 4102 Group C posts like Wireman, Electrician, and Linemen posts are open for the people and this is an opportunity not to miss!

The registration process using online mode for UP Power Corporation Ltd Technician (Line) Jobs has already started on April 1, 2019, and candidates are welcome to apply for the vacant positions. The people who are applying for the same should keep in mind that the last date for submitting online registration forms is April 30, 2019. The candidates can fill the forms and apply through this application link easily www.uppcl.org.

The official notification passed by the government is Advertisement No: 02/VSA/2019/ Technician (Line).

The candidates who want to crack the selection procedure should keep in mind the Eligibility Criteria and education qualification required and only after that, they can apply for the positions. To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned both here!

Eligibility Criteria (Educational Qualification):

The candidates who want to apply for UP Power Corporation Ltd Technician (Line) Jobs should have cleared class 10th with science and Mathematics subject or Equivalent. They should also have bagged a NCVT/ SCVT certificate in either of the following areas!

1. Electrician

2. Wireman

3. Lineman

The candidates are also expected to have a good grip over computer and should have complete knowledge of its usage.

The candidates might also be curious as of what is the age limit for the recruitment, well, people between 18 years to 40 years can apply for it. Rest, to know about the relaxation in age and the brackets, you can visit the official website!

The candidates should note that the selection procedure for recruiting for 102 Group C posts will be based on Computer. A Computer Based Test (CBT) written test will be organized. After that, the people who get selected would earn between the fixed pay scale which is ₹27200-86100 of Matrix Level 4 & Other Allowances.

