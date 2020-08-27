Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) has invited applications for the Assistant Accountant posts. Interested candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 29 September 2020.

Applicants who fulfill the UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2020 eligibility criteria can apply online at www.uppcl.org.

UPPCL Recruitment 2020 – Eligibility & Vacancy Details

Post Number of Vacancies Age Limit (as on July 1, 2020) Educational Qualification Assistant Accountant 33 Minimum age – 21 years Maximum age – 40 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates check the official notification) Bachelor Degree in Commerce from any recognised University

UPPCL Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Notification Release Date 25th August 2020 Date for commencement of UPPCL online registration 9th September 2020 Last date for UPPCL Assistant Accountant 2020 registration 29th September 2020 Last date for online UPPCL application fee submission 29th September 2020 Last date for offline application fee submission 1st October 2020 UPPCL 2020 Assistant Accountant CBT exam date October 2020

(Tentative)

Application Fee For UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2020

The candidates can pay the application fee either online or offline.

Category Application Fee General / OBC Rs. 1000 SC/ST Rs. 700/- PWD Rs. 10/-

Procedure to apply :

Follow the steps given below to apply online for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2020.

As you click the given online apply link, click the “Registration” part.

Select the option whether you want to register with or without Aadhar Card.

Enter the required credentials,Personal Details,Contact Details,Educational Eligibility.

Make Payment and Submit the final form.

The UPPCL 2020 Assistant Accountant recruitment process will be based on an online written test i.e. CBT.

