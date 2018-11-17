UPPCS Mains Result 2016: The results of the Uttar Pradesh PSC Mains Exam 2016 held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can now download the same by logging into the website.

UPPCS Mains Result 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has finally released the result of the UPPCS Mains 2016 examination conducted by the commission on its official website on Friday, i.e. on November 16, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the results to be announced by the Commission can now download the same with the help of the steps given below.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh PSC Mains 2016 has been published on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are advised to log into the website and check the result by entering their roll number on the provided field. According to reports, more than 1900 candidates have cleared the examination and have been qualified for the next level of the recruitment process. Candidates will now have to appear for the Personal Interview to be conducted by the Commission. The date of the interview will be notified through the official website soon.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the Uttar Pradesh PCS Mains Result 2016:

Log in to the official website of UPPSC i.e. – uppsc.up.nic.in

Search for the link that reads- ‘UPPCS Mains Result 2016’ on the homepage of the website

Click on the link and proceed

Now, enter the roll number and other necessary details required

Click on the submit button

The UPPSC Mains 2016 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Reports further say that more than 43,6400 candidates had filled up the applications for the 2016 UPPSC Exam, however only 250696 candidates have reportedly appeared in the UPPSC Preliminary Exam 2016 which was held on March 20, 2016.

