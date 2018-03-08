Weeks after students objection on tentative answer key, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has released revised answer key for the written examination of Sub Inspector (SI) exam 2017. The candidates who had appeared for the SI exam between December 12 to 22, 2017 can check the answer key at the official website of UPPRB at upprpbonline.org. Check how to download Uttar Pradesh (UP) sub-inspector (SI) exam 2018 answer keys.

The UPPRB had invited applications to fill up the 3307 sub-inspector posts. This time lakhs of candidates had appeared in the written examination which was held by UP police competitive board to determine the applicant’s eligibility for the notified posts. Following the written exam, UPPRB has released answer key for SI exam 2018. As the exam is finished now and applicants have been checking their scorecard for the test which was conducted in December, last year. Cut off the list is going to very high as the uncounted number of applicants had attended the exam and qualified the marks with high marks.

UP police recruitment board has uploaded the answer key category wise on its official website. Candidates can download the category wise General/SC/ST/OBC cut off. In a statement, UPPRB has announced that it will recruit more than 1.25 lac candidates for constable and Sub-Inspector police recruitment.

Check how to download Uttar Pradesh (UP) sub-inspector (SI) answer keys:

Log on to the official website – upprpbonline.org

Click on the link on the homepage flashing the link for the UP Police SI answer keys

In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, date of exam and image code

Click on submit

Download and check the answer keys

