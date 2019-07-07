UPPRPB 2019 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit card for the recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator and Clerk. candidates can download admit card by visiting upprpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB 2019 admit card: The admit cards for the post of Computer Operator and Clerk have been issued for the UP Police recruitment 2019 by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). All the candidates who have applied for the same can check and download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), upprpb.gov.in. All the candidates who have applied for the posts of computer operator will have to appear in the computer typing examination which is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2019 on the other hand, all the candidates who have applied for the posts of Clerk will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow district from July 11, 2019.

Steps to download the UPPRPB 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), upprpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your UPPRPB 2019 admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the UPPRPB 2019 admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre.

