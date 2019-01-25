UPPRPB Admit Card 2019: The hall ticket for the police constable recruitment exam has been released on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The interested candidates can download the admit card through the website.

UPPRPB Admit Card 2019: The admit card for the police constable recruitment examination has been released on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The interested candidates can download the admit card through the website. The examination will be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across Uttar Pradesh. The candidates can check their exam venue and time on the admit card. The aspirants for the recruitment exam are requested to carry a valid identity card, passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card.

According to official notification, the candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card. Also, the candidate needs to download the admit card as it will not be provided through a post by the UPPRPB.

How to apply: UP Police constable admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on it

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Download the admit card, take out a print out for future use.

Important instruction: The candidates are requested to appear in advance for the recruitment exam. On the admit card, the closing of date and other instructions must be mentioned. The candidates need to follow the instructions, carefully.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More