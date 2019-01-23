UPPRPB fireman recruitment: The application process for the post of fireman has been started on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. As per the official notification, the applicants are requested to apply for the same on the official website. The last date to submit the application fee is February 9, 2019. The candidates must be 18 years or above and not more than 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018, as per the official notification.

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Board (UPPRPB) has started the application process for the post of fireman on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website. A total of 2,065 posts are vacant, as per the official notification. The last date to apply to submit the application fee is February 9, 2019. The selected candidates will be paid in the pay matrix level 3. The candidates will get a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,000.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification, the candidates must be 18 years or above and not more than 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

How to apply: UPPRPB fireman recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP police fireman recruitment application’ on the home page

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, click on ‘click here to register’

Step 4: Read the instructions on the dialogue box carefully, click on tab close

Step 5: Start filling the login form

Step 6: Create user id and password to log-in

Step 7: Upload the images

Step 8: Make the payment

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400. There is a category-wise relaxation for reserved category candidates. The mode through which the candidates can submit fee is via online or offline modes. In the case of online mode, net-banking and cards are acceptable. In case of offline mode, the candidates will have to submit a challan.

