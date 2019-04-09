UPPRPB Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the additional final results of Constable recruitment examinations on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions or click on the direct link to download the same given below.

All the candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the additional results may now check the official website and download the result pdf by following the steps given below.

Candidates can check the instructions to download the additional result list given here:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) – uppbpb.gov.in

Now, on the homepage, click on the first link that indicates the declaration of the additional results

On clicking, a new window will be displayed on the computer screen

Fill in the details such as Registration No and Date of Birth ( DD/MM/YYYY)

After submitting the details, the candidates will be taken to their respective result page

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the COnstable final results had been declared by the UP Constable recruitment Board on February 18, 2019. The Board has conducted this recruitment drive to recruit more than 49, 000 Constable in the state. Here’s the link to download the result: UPPRPB Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019

