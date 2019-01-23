UPPRPB Police constable admit card 2019: The admit card has been for the post of UP Police constables by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The written examination for the recruitment process will take place on January 27 and 28.

UPPRPB Police constable admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to release the admit card for the recruitment examination of UP Police constables on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The written examination for the recruitment process will take place on January 27 and 28. As per the official notification, the admit cards will be released a week in advance of the examination. Meanwhile, as per schedule, the Board has started the recruitment process for the firemen post on the official website.

UP Police constable admit card 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’ on the home page,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page after clicking on the link.

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out of the admit card for future reference.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected after qualifying the written exam followed by a Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST). The qualifiers of DV and PST will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Physical Efficiency Test is the last stage in the selection process.

The examination will have 150 questions which carries 2 marks each. The subjects included in the examinations is General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, IQ and Reasoning Ability.

The agency had started the online application process for Jail Warder posts in the state. A total of 3740 vacancies have been notified by the Board. Out of which 102 are also for Constable mounted police post.

