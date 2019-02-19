UPPRPB police constable result 2019: Result for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB)- Police constable examination 2019 was recently declared at the official website of the board. There were a total of 22,76,184 vacant posts among which 41,520 police constable vacant posts out of which 23,520 seats are for civil police and the rest 18,000 is for PAC. Check steps to download merit list inside.

UPPRPB police constable result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) recently declared their UP Police Constable exam result 2019 at their official website- uppbpb.gov.in. There were a total of 22,76,184 aspirants who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) Polic constable exam 2019. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 41,520 police constable vacant posts out of which 23,520 seats are for civil police and the rest 18,000 is for PAC.

In the merit list declared by the board, maximum aspirants have been selected from Bulandshahr district. In which Vinay Malik of Shamili has topped the list of men. A total of 1945 vacant posts have been filled from Bulandshahr district. However, 130 FIRs have also been filed on 130 candidates for failing to match the fingerprints.

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) Police constable exam 2019:

Step 1: Check the official website of Police recruitment board at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating UPPRPB police constable result 2019

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Download the pdf and check the merit list of the police constable exam

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future references

It is adviced that the applicants keep a close check on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) for more updates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More