UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released a notification for the recruitment of Jail Warden, Fireman and Horse Rider through its official website. Interested candidates can check the details given here.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has invited application for direct recruitment against multiple posts according to a notification released on its official website. The notifications say that there are vacancies for jail warden, fireman and horse rider. Candidates interested to apply to the posts can visit the official website and check the detailed recruitment notification at uppbpb.gov.in.

However, the registration date for the posts has not yet been revealed by the Board yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and visit the website of the Board frequently to avail the information for registration as soon as it is published on it. Moreover, applicants should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board/institute and must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performance in the written test to be conducted by the authority. Only the candidates who qualify the written will be called for document verification and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Vacancy details:

Fireman: 1679 posts

Horse Rider Police: 102 posts

Male Warder: 3012 posts

Female Warder: 626 posts

Candidates are required to pay online or offline application fees of Rs 400 while registering for the recruitment examination. Candidates must also note that they should be in between 18 and 22 years as on the last date for application submission. However, reserved category candidates will have relaxation in maximum age limit. Meanwhile, women candidates below the age of 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

