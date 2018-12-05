UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: The cut-off marks for the recruitment exam that was held in October has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB invited the applications for around 42,000 vacancies announced in January this year.

The UPPRPB is the official hiring agency of UP Police. Besides this, the UPPRPB will release the UP Police result also for constable recruitment exam anytime soon.

The candidates are requested to visit the official website to check their UP Police result. Earlier, UPPRPB announced to invite the applications for 23,520 vacancies for civil and 18000 vacancies for PAC Constables (only for male applicants). As per an official notification on the Board, the candidates are required to qualify the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) to download their admit cards from the official website. It will be 1.5 times, the advertised vacancies for the Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018.

According to the Board, more than 62,000 candidates have been chosen (total vacancies X 1.5) for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST).

UP Police Result 2018: Cutoff

Here are details of Cut-off released by the UPPRPB today in regard to the constable exam:

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424.

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60.00

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60.00

Following are the steps to check on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the link which says result.

Step 3 : Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

The qualifiers in the written examination will take Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2018 at centres in 18 districts – Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will also be released on the official website.

