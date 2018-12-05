UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: As per the latest notification of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the recruitment board has invited the applications for 2,065 vacant posts of the fireman in UP fire department on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The notification was released dated on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited the applications for 2,065 vacant posts of the fireman in UP fire department on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The online application of UPPRPB will begin on December 8, 2018 . The earlier advertisement for hiring the fireman has been cancelled by the Board . The notification was released on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017. The application process will close on December 28.

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should be a pass out of 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board of education. There will be special preference to the holders of ‘O’ level certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT or two years work experience in the Territorial Army or National Cadet Corps ‘B’ certificate.

The candidate should be 18 years of age and must not to be 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

Important Note: The candidates are requested to check official notification for other detailed information on eligibility condition and relaxation on upper age limit.

Exam pattern

A written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test are included in the recruitment examination.

Application fee

There are no more changes in the amount of the application fee. All the interested and eligible candidates who had earlier applied for the fireman recruitment advertised post fee of Rs 200 has to pay the same amount. Meanwhile, the UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, has released the cut-off marks for the recruitment of October exam for around 42,000 vacancies.

The candidates can also download their admit cards for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website.

Only those candidates are eligible to download the admit card who have qualified in the written examination.

