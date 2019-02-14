UPPRPB recruitment 2019: While talking to a media portal, one of the officials from UPPRPB shared that the result for recruitment examination conducted for the post of police constable will be released in 10 days. The official website for checking the result is @uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release the result for the recruitment examination held for the various post of the police constable in 10 days. As per the reports, the result for the constable recruitment examination can be declared any day before February 28, 2019. While having a conversation with a media portal, a senior level officer from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board revealed, saying that the result will release soon as it is in the process right now. The confirmed date for the result cannot be determined yet.

Talking about the exam, the UP Police Constable recruitment paper was held in the month of January 2019. In total there are approximately 49, 568 constable-level vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment examination. The result will be reflected on the official website of UPPRPB.

Here is the direct link to check the result: uppbpb.gov.in

Here are the steps to check the result from the website directly

1- First, Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB): uppbpb.gov.in

2- Click on the direct link –UP Police result that flashes on the home page

3- After clicking on the link, the login page appears on the screen

4- Fill in your details including the name, application number etc

5- Check your result and then click download

The answer keys for the same examination is already published by UPPRPB. The candidates who qualify the examination will then eligible to appear in PET–Physical Endurance Test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More