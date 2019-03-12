UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment exam results: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UPPRPB SI, ASI results 2019 on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared in the UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment 2019 exam may check the results by following the steps given below.

UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment exam results: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector (account) and assistant sub-inspector (ministerial) written examinations through its official website – https://uppbpb.gov.in/. Candidates who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results must log into the official website and check their respective results.

According to reports in a leading daily, the UPPRPB has released separate result list for male and female category candidates who had appeared in the examination.

How to check the UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment exam results?

1. Log into the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) – http://uppbpb.gov.in/

2. Candidates need to click on the link that indicates, “UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment exam 2019 results download”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

4. Download the pdf and check if your roll number exists on the same

5. Take a print out of the list for reference

For more details, candidates can log into the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) and click on the latest notification links.

