UPPRPB SI Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the result for the sub-inspector recruitment examination by March second week. The recruitment test was conducted in December 2018. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official website— uppbpb.gov.in. While speaking to a leading daily, the officials said the evaluation process is on. Most likely, the result can be expected within 10 days’ time in the month of March.

The selected candidates will have to appear for physical measurement and document verification round. Post this, a final merit list will be released. On the basis of the same, the job will be granted.

UPPRPB UP police SI result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP SI result’ on the homepage,

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened up, check your roll number

Download your result. Take a print out for future use.

Meanwhile, there are reports that there are over 5000 sub-inspector posts which will be advertised soon by the UPPRPB.

In addition to this, a total of 1,500 constable jobs are also expected to be announced before general elections 2019.

The candidates will be hired at a monthly remuneration of Rs 9,advertised4,800. These jobs will be advertised on March 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the UP Police Recruitment Board is expected to declare the written exam result on February 28, 2019. The document verification process and PET/PMT will be completed in the first or second week of March.

