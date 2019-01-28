UPPRPB Women Constable 2018: The PET admit card has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for the post of Reserved citizen police and Reserve PAC constable 2018 on the official website. The candidates need to appear for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and this notification is available for only for the women candidates.

UPPRPB Women Constable 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Reserved citizen police and Reserve PAC constable 2018 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the same through official website. This notification has been released only for the women candidates who have qualified the written examination for the post.

Women candidates who couldn’t qualify the written examination are also invited by the UPPRPB along with those who had cleared the written exam to appear for PET round of the recruitment process.

The revised test for the women candidates will be conducted on January 30 and 31 in Janpad, Agra, Bareli, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur city, Jhansi, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Mirzapur exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released today on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download the admit card of UP Police female constable

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘RAC, PAC female constable PET admit card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log-in using application number

Step 4: Download admit card, take print out for future use

Important things to remember:

Carry a valid admit card and government approved identity proof. Without this, you will not be allowed at the exam centre.

They need to download the admit card

Take out a print out of the e-admit card with them for the exam.

Candidates are requested to carry all their original documents along with the photocopies of the documents and must carry passport size photographs.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More