UPPRRB Constable Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRRB) is expected to announce the Police constable recruitment written test results in the month of December on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The result will be declared in the first week of the month. The candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to visit the official website.

The Board notified on November 16 on its official website that the candidates who will qualify the examination have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the first week of December 2018. There is an exam pattern to qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A male candidate needs to run 4.8 kms in 25 minutes while a female candidate should complete the 2.4 kms in 14 minutes.

There are specifications for the candidates to crack the Physical Efficiency Test. The male candidates should range from 168 Cm (For General/SC/OBC category) and 160 cm (For ST). The Female candidate should have 152 cm (for Gen/SC/OBC) and 147 cm( For ST). The chest of males should range from 79 cm= 5 cm expansion (for Gen/SC/OBC) 77 cm+ 5cm expansion (for ST). The weight of females should be minimum 40 kgs.

This is the direct link of the notification which was published on November 16. The UP Police Recruitment Board Board will recruit 41520 Constable Vacancies (23520 For Civil Police and 18000 for PAC) in the year 2018. The process was started in January 2018.

About UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to provide a leader in recruitment, through impartial and objective methodology, adopting transparent processes, innovative technological applications, continuous evolution and growth.

It provides services which are appropriate to the needs of the police force based on its requirements to meet the challenges of the millennium.

