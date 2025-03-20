Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025 Released–Download Your Hall Ticket Now!

The release of the UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025 marks a crucial step for candidates preparing for the Mains examination.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025 Released–Download Your Hall Ticket Now!


The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025 for the Mains examination. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary exam can now download their admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Mains exam and must be presented at the examination center.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains Exam Schedule

According to the latest notification, the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Examination 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 26, 2025. The exam will take place in two shifts each day:

  • Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

A total of 2,029 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 268 vacancies for the posts of U.P. Agriculture Services and Senior Technical Assistant (Group A & B).

Steps to Download Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit cards:

  1. Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.
  3. Find and select the “UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025” link.
  4. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  5. Click on “Submit” to view the admit card.
  6. Download and print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates

  • Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport).
  • Reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam time to avoid last-minute hassles.
  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.
  • Follow all exam-day guidelines mentioned in the admit card to ensure smooth participation in the Mains exam.

The release of the UPPSC Agriculture Services Admit Card 2025 marks a crucial step for candidates preparing for the Mains examination. Aspirants should download their admit cards promptly and review all necessary guidelines before the exam day. For further updates, stay tuned to the official UPPSC website.

