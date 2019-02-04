The UPPSC has released the answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment 2014 exam on its official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can raise the objection, if any, before February 8, 2019, in the offline mode and post it to exam controller Anju Katiyar, UPPSC office in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment 2014 exam. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can match their answers and check the answer keys for assistant statistical officer exam 2014 on its official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the reports, the candidates can view the answer key till February 7, 2019, on the UPPSC’s website and register objections before Friday, February 8, 2019, 5 pm.

According to the UPPSC official notification, the candidates can raise the objection in the offline mode and send their querry to Anju Katiyar, exam controller, UPPSC office in Prayagraj before February 8, 2019. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the Answer Keys for assistant statistical officer exam 2014 from uppsc.up.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check and download the UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2014 answer keys:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission— uppsc.up.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2014 answer keys. A new tab will pop up now. Log in with your examination roll number and date of birth. The UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2014 answer keys will appear on your screen now. Check and match your answers carefully. If you have any objection, raise it in the offline mode before February 8, 2019.

