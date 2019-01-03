UPPSC Recruitment 2019: The registration process for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer has been opened at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can go through the detailed advertisement by clicking on the direct links given below. The last date for registration is January 25.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the registration process for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer through its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the notification released on the official website of the Commission, the last date for candidates’ registration has been scheduled for January 25 and the same date is the last date for submission of the application fee through the official website of the UPPSC.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant positions must check if they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the same. The details regarding the recruitment process and examination have been published on the official website and candidates can even go through the same by clicking on the link given here directly.

Direct links to read the detailed notification regarding the recruitment of APO:

Advertisement/ Notification in English: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ADVT_PDFFILE/PDF_ADVT_English_602.pdf

Advertisement/ Notification in Hindi: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ADVT_PDFFILE/PDF_ADVT_Hindi_602.pdf

Meanwhile, as per the notification, there will be three stages in the online application process i.e. the first stage is the registration, the second stage is the payment of application fees and the third stage is the uploading of photograph and signature.

Direct link to apply online: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx?ac=602

