Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates are supposed to apply for the post before the last date of application which is September 23, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 424 posts are to be filled.

Important dates for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: August 26, 2019

Closing date of application number: September 23, 2019

Last date for submission of the online application: September 26, 2019

Vacancy details for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:

Community Medicine: 16 Vacancies

Anesthesiology: 37 Vacancies

Obs. & Gynae: 15 Vacancies

Skin & V.D.: 13 Vacancies

Opthalmology: 6 Vacancies

General Medicine: 27 Vacancies

Radiodiagnosis: 26 Vacancies

E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology): 8 Vacancies

General Surgery : 31 Vacancies

Pathology: 15 Vacancies

T.B. & Chest: 6 Vacancies

Forensic Medicine: 9 Vacancies

Radio Therapy: 7 Vacancies

Dentistry: 9 Vacancies

Neuro Surgery: 8 Vacancies

Orthopedics: 19 Vacancies

Psychiatry: 11 Vacancies

Blood Bank: 15 Vacancies

Epidimiologist cum Asst. Professor: 5 Vacancies

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC): 5 Vacancies

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC): 5 Vacancies

Pediatrics: 19 Vacancies

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 6 Vacancies

Gastrointrology : 1 Vacancy

Nephrology: 3 Vacancies

Human Metabolism: 3 Vacancies

Chordiology: 6 Vacancies

Thorasic Surgery: 1 Vacancy

Plastic Surgery: 2 Vacancies

Transfusion Medicine: 7 Vacancies

Emergency Medicine: 3 Vacancies

Chordiac Surgery: 3 Vacancies

Physicist: 1 Vacancy

Anatomy: 20 Vacancies

Biochemistry: 11 Vacancies

Microbiology: 12 Vacancies

Pharmacology: 17 Vacancies

Physiology: 16 Vacancies

Application Fee for the UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:

The candidates of the General category will be required to pay Rs 105 as examination fee.

Candidates belonging to the OBC category will be required to pay Rs 105 as the examination fee.

The candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will be required to pay Rs 65 as examination fee.

The candidates belonging to the PwD category will be required to pay Rs 25 as examination fee.

