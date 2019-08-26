Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates are supposed to apply for the post before the last date of application which is September 23, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 424 posts are to be filled.
Important dates for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:
First date to apply online: August 26, 2019
Closing date of application number: September 23, 2019
Last date for submission of the online application: September 26, 2019
Vacancy details for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:
Community Medicine: 16 Vacancies
Anesthesiology: 37 Vacancies
Obs. & Gynae: 15 Vacancies
Skin & V.D.: 13 Vacancies
Opthalmology: 6 Vacancies
General Medicine: 27 Vacancies
Radiodiagnosis: 26 Vacancies
E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology): 8 Vacancies
General Surgery : 31 Vacancies
Pathology: 15 Vacancies
T.B. & Chest: 6 Vacancies
Forensic Medicine: 9 Vacancies
Radio Therapy: 7 Vacancies
Dentistry: 9 Vacancies
Neuro Surgery: 8 Vacancies
Orthopedics: 19 Vacancies
Psychiatry: 11 Vacancies
Blood Bank: 15 Vacancies
Epidimiologist cum Asst. Professor: 5 Vacancies
M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC): 5 Vacancies
M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC): 5 Vacancies
Pediatrics: 19 Vacancies
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 6 Vacancies
Gastrointrology : 1 Vacancy
Nephrology: 3 Vacancies
Human Metabolism: 3 Vacancies
Chordiology: 6 Vacancies
Thorasic Surgery: 1 Vacancy
Plastic Surgery: 2 Vacancies
Transfusion Medicine: 7 Vacancies
Emergency Medicine: 3 Vacancies
Chordiac Surgery: 3 Vacancies
Physicist: 1 Vacancy
Anatomy: 20 Vacancies
Biochemistry: 11 Vacancies
Microbiology: 12 Vacancies
Pharmacology: 17 Vacancies
Physiology: 16 Vacancies
Application Fee for the UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:
The candidates of the General category will be required to pay Rs 105 as examination fee.
Candidates belonging to the OBC category will be required to pay Rs 105 as the examination fee.
The candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will be required to pay Rs 65 as examination fee.
The candidates belonging to the PwD category will be required to pay Rs 25 as examination fee.