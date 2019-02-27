UPPSC assistant registrar exam 2109: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming assistant registrar exam on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download their respective admit cards by clicking on the direct link given below.

UPPSC assistant registrar Admit card 2109: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming assistant registrar recruitment examination on its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. All those who are appearing in the examination can check the admit cards on the official website and download the same with the help of the instructions given below.

How to download the UPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment Exam Admit Cards 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) as mentioned above

2. Search for the admit card link on the homepage and click on the same

3. Candidates will be directed to a different page

4. Here, enter the registration number and submit online

5. Candidates will be taken to their admit card page

6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Candidates must note that they will have to enter their Registration Number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender, Enter Verification Code, to access their respective admit cards. candidates must also carry the printout of admit cards and other necessary documents with their identity proof on the day of the examination. If a candidate fails to produce their respective admit card on the day of the examination, they may be barred from appearing in the same.

Direct link to download the Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2019: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More