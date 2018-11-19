Uttar Pradesh university service assistant registrar exam 2018 notification has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The eligible candidates have to apply on or before November 27, 2018. UPPSC has declared total 21 vacancies for assistant registrar post but according to UPPSC notification, posts may increase in exceptional circumstances. These posts are for group B, Non-Gazetted with pay scale Rs. 9,300/- to Rs. 34,800/- (Grade Pay Rs. 4800/-).

Uttar Pradesh university service assistant registrar exam 2018 notification has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on October 30, 2018 through their official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The eligible candidates have to apply on or before November 27, 2018. UPPSC has declared total 21 vacancies for assistant registrar post but according to UPPSC notification, posts may increase in exceptional circumstances. These posts are for group B, Non-Gazetted with pay scale Rs. 9,300/- to Rs. 34,800/- (Grade Pay Rs. 4800/-).

Important dates:

Opening date: October 30, 2018

Last date : November 27, 2018

UPPSC assistant registrar recruitment vacancy details:

Total vacancies– 21 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidate must possess a degree of graduation from any recognized university or equivalent qualification by the last date for application form. Knowledge in Hindi is required The candidates must possess working experience of minimum 7 years in any government office, or university office with which the knowledge of Hindi and English drafting and account rules are essential.

Examination fee:

Unreserved/OBC : Exam fee Rs. 200/- + online processing fee Rs. 25/- Total= 225/- Schedules caste/ Scheduled tribe- Exam fee Rs.80/- + online processing fee Rs.25/- Total= Rs.105/- Handicapped- exam fee NIL + online processing fee Rs. 25/- Total= Rs. 25/-

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300/- to Rs. 34,800/- ( grade pay scale Rs. 4800/-)

Age limit:

Candidates must have attained the age of 30 years and must not have crossed the age of 45 years as on July 1, 2018.

Check out the official notification http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ to apply for the post on or before November 27, 2018.

