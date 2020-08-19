The UPPSC has released answer keys for set A, B, C, D of the BEO exam, Candidates can check the answer keys in the article.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission has released the answer keys for set A,B,C,D of the Block Education Officer or BEO examination conducted on 16th August. Students can check out the provisional answer key here. If one wishes to raise objection the the answer key, the last date is August 25th.

The preliminary examination for the job of Beo, or Khand SHiksha Adhikari wa held in 140 centres across the state on August 16th. Of the total candidates who applied for the job, only 22,573 candidates appeared for the exam; 44,586 candidates skipped the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET A Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET B Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET C Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET D Download Here

The process for raising objections to the answer key is below:

The candidate must send proof of an error, along with the following details.

Name

Roll Number

Exam Name

Subject

Question Booklet Series A/B/C/D

Question Number, Official UPPSC Answer, Candidate’s Answer

Here is the official notice regarding the answer key:

In the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 exam, 120 multiple choice questions were asked. Of these 120 MCQs, 30 were from the Current Affairs and others were from History, Mathematics and Reasoning. There was negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. The difficulty level of the question paper was Easy to Moderate.