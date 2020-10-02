The results of Block Education Officer (Preliminary) Recruitment Exam 2019 were released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) just yesterday i.e. on October 1. The results of the exam are available for download on UPPSC’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Jagdish Prasad, the Secretary of UPPSC said that an exact number of 4,591 candidates who gave the exam have managed to clear it are now considered eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The dates for the Block Education Officer (Mains) Recruitment Exam 2019 will be announced soon and the process to apply for it online will also be made available.

The exam was held in 1,127 exam centres set in 18 districts within Uttar Pradesh on August 16. 2,34,064 of the total 5,28,313 candidates who applied for the exam actually sat for it. Lots of these registered aspirants also spoke against the exam being conducted amidst coronavirus.

UPPSC has said that the verdict of the Allahabad high court, in response to a special request submitted by the state government regarding women reservation (which had been due from some time), will have the final say on any change in the results.

Mr. Jagdish also reported that precise details of the marks gained and cut-offs as per categories are soon to be uploaded by UPPSC on its web portal, mentioned far above, once the finalised results of the exam have been released. Because of this, no request or application regarding this will be accepted by the commission under the Right To Information (RTI) Act of 2005.

