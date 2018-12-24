UPPSC calendar 2019: Applicants can see the calendar on their official website — uppsc.up.nic. Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Service civil judge (mains) exam, one of the most important recruitment exams will be conducted in the first two months of the year itself- January and February. After the Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Service civil judge (mains) exam there will be recruitment exams for the posts of review officer, assistant review officer which will be held in the second month of the year 2019- February 17, 18 and 20.

UPPSC calendar 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released their half-yearly calender for the year 2019. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission UPPSC is going to conduct 10 exams for recruitment across several vacant posts from January to June 2019. Applicants can see the calendar on their official website — uppsc.up.nic. Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Service civil judge (mains) exam, one of the most important recruitment exams will be conducted in the first two months of the year itself- January and February. After the Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Service civil judge (mains) exam there will be recruitment exams for the posts of review officer, assistant review officer which will be held in the second month of the year 2019- February 17, 18 and 20.

This year Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will fill in vacant posts for computer programmers. The exam for the recruitment of computer programmer grade 1 and 2, computer operator grade B recruitment 2019 will be conducted on March 30, 2019. Following this, another senior level recruitment exam for the post of an assistant prosecuting officer will be conducted towards mid of this year on June 9, 2019.

1. Exam for the recruitment of the post for the spokesperson for the state degree college-screening exam 2017 will be conducted on May 19, 2019.

2. Recruitment exam for the post of assistant registrar will be held on March 5 and 6, 2019.

3. The dental surgeon screening exam 2018 will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

4. At the end of the year, the 10th and last exam will be a combined state sub-junior level service for – general selection, differently abled backlog, special selection (Mains) exam 2019, which will be held on June 17, 2019.

