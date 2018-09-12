UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judges. The official notification regarding the job has been released on the official website and interested candidates are advised to go through the same before applying.

UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judges under the government. The official notification regarding the job has been released on the official website and interested candidates are advised to go through the same before applying.

According to reports, there are 610 vacant positions of Civil Judges and candidates are advised to apply through the prescribed format on the official website of UPPSC. The last date for submission of online application form through the official website has been scheduled for October 11, 2018.

Candidates interested to apply for the post must have a BA Law degree from a recognised institute or university. Candidate must also have a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagiri script. Moreover, the applicant must have served as an advocate under provisions of Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in Court or Courts subordinate thereto, as per reports in a leading news website.

Steps to apply for the post online:

Log on to the official website of UPPSC – http://uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the All Notification/Advertisements, section Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, the candidate can check the full advertisement regarding the job by clicking on the relevant link After going through the notification, follow the instructions to apply online by clicking on the ‘Apply Online’ option

To go to the official website of the UPPSC Board and apply for the Civil Judge post online, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx

