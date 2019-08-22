UPPSC Combined Engineering Service Result 2013-19 declared @uppsc.up.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of commission.

UPPSC Combined Engineering Service Result 2013-19: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services examination 2013 on its official website. Candidates those who had given the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services examination 2013 exam can check their results on the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in. the results are available from 20 August to 27 August 2019 on the official website.

As per the official notification released by the UPSSSC, no demand or request will be entertained by the candidates regarding the result under Right to Information Act 2005.

The Combined State Engineering Services Recruitment Notification was released to recruit the candidates under A.E. (Civil Engineering) Irrigation/P.W.D./Minor Irrigation/Ground Water/Rural Engineering Departments.

UPPSC Combined Engineering Service Result 2013-19: Steps tp download result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the Home Page. Click on the link which says “Click here to download final Mark Sheet for Assistant Engineer (General/Special Recruitment) Examination- 2013 under advt. no. [A-8/E-1/2013]”

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will be required to fill login credentials – Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details.

Step 4: Once entered correctly, click on submit.

Step 5: UPPSC Combined Engineering Service Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App