UPPSC combined Mains 2018: UPPSC or the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the application forms for the UPPSC combined Mains 2018. All the candidates who previously appeared in the preliminary examination can apply for the mains by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in

The online application forms have been released for the combined students and upper subordinate services 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All the interested and eligible students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.nic.in. through this recruitment exam, a total number of 917 posts are to be filled. Only the candidates who have qualified the UPPSC Prelims 2018 will be eligible for the UPPSC combined Mains 2018 examination. The results for the UPSC prelims were declared on April 30, 2019.

The application process has begun from Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and the application process will end on May 16, 2019. All the candidates will be provided with a correction window till May 22, 2019, in order to modify their forms online.

Steps to apply for the UPPSC Main combined 2018 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Tap the link saying combined state/upper subordinate services main exam 2018 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the form and check all the details thoroughly.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Make the Payment.

Step 6: Download the duly filled form.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form and keep it with you.

Fee for UPPSC combined Mains 2018:

All the candidates who are going to appear for the UPPSC Mains 208 examination are required to pay an application fee of Rs 185. The candidates of SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 105 as application fee and those from the PwD category are required to pay Rs 25 as application fee.

Pay Scale for the UPPSC combined Mains 2018:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,200 and between the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5,400.

A total of 19,906 candidates qualified for the preliminary examination. Approximately 6,35,844 candidates registered themselves for the PCS examination, out of which 3,98,630 candidates appeared for the examination which was held on October 28, 2018.

