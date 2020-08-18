Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the written exam of Computer Assistant. The exam is set to be held on August 23, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has uploaded the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the written exam of Computer Assistant. The UPPSC Assistant Call Letter for the UPPSC Computer Assistant exam can be downloaded by the aspirants from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in.

The written exam for UPPSC Computer Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2020. The exam is set to be held in across various centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow cities of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The exam in the centres will commence at 12 p.m. and end at 1.20 p.m.

Before leaving for the exam, candidates must ensure that they carry their admit cards, 2 photographs, original ID proof, xerox ID proof, face mask and a sanitizer of their own. And, the candidates must strictly follow social distancing, avoid crowding and follow all other precautionary norms against the novel coronavirus.

Also read: SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Know registration, vacancy details and how to apply

Also read: SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Download UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on Activity Dashboard on the Homepage. Click on the link that reads Click here to Download Admit Card for Advt. no. A-3/E-1/2019 computer assistant exam- 2019. Enter your Login credentials, Registration Number and Date of Birth. Select your Gender and enter the verification code. Select Download Admit Card. Download/print your UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam Admit Card.

Also read: RBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exams 2020 datesheet released @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supply Exam Time Table