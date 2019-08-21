UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019: The UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019 has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are required to visit the official website and download their hall tickets. They can also check the below-mentioned steps and know how to download admit cards.

Candidates, who have applied for the said posts, can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in and download the UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019. They need to fill certain details including Registration No, Date of Birth, etc before accessing the hall tickets.

Only those candidates will be able to download UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019 whose applications status has not been canceled. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website of the UPPSC and stay updated about the latest updates.

Steps to download UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019:

First, visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. On the homepage, you need to visit the Important Alerts section Here, you will find Click here to download admit card for PROGRAMMER AND PROGRAMMER GRADE-1 EXAMINATION-2019 under advt. no. [A-1/E-1/2019]. You will be taken to a new window. Fill your credentials including Registration No, Date of Birth, etc. Hit the option download admit card. UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to carry hall tickets on the day of the examination. They will not be allowed to sit in examination hall if they fail to carry admit card. Before the test, the officials will ensure whether candidates are carrying admit cards not.

