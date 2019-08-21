UPPSC computer programmer hall ticket 2019: The hall tickets for the Programmer, Computer Operator post-exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who are interested for the programmer, computer operator post can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates should download their hall ticket only if their application status is not rejected and examination has been scheduled.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for Programmer, Computer Operator posts against advertisement number- advertisement number: A–1/E-1/2019 on dated March 28, 2019.

UPPSC Computer Programmer Admit Card 2019 Download Process

Step 1: Go to the official website that is uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the important alerts section available on the home page.

Step 3: Click here to download hall ticket for programmer and programmer grade 1 examination 2019 under advertisement number [A-1/E-1/2019] as given on the home page.

Step 4: A new window will be opened where you need to fill the registration details such as registration number, date of birth, gender and other details.

Step 5: Once entered correctly and submitting, kindly download the admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of admit card and save a copy for future use.

Candidates should note that they should carry the e-admit card on the examination’s day and otherwise permitted to appear in the examination. Candidates are advised to check the official website.

