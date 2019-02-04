UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Result 2013: The result of Engineering Services Exam 2013 has been published on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can log into the website uppsc.up.nic.in and download the list of qualified candidates now or click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to download UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Result 2013: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1135

How to check the list of qualified candidates online?

Log in to the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW OF COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (Gen./Spl Rectt.) SERVICES EXAM- 2013”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check if your roll number exists on the list of qualified candidates

Now, download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Also, candidates should note that the link for downloading the result will be available only till March 2, 2019 on the official website.

Candidates can click on this link to directly go to the official website of UPPSC – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

