UPPSC Exam Dates 2019-20, Download UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has revealed the examination schedule for the upcoming UPPSC Exam 2019-20 on the official website. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has released the examination calendar for the UPPSC PCS exam 2019 to be held in 2019-20 on the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. All UPPSC aspirants are advised to check the schedule for the upcoming examinations on the official website of UPPSC. According to reports, the UPPSC PCS 2018 Main Exam has been rescheduled due to a paper leak for which the UPPSC exam controller Anju Katiyar was also arrested for being involved in the same.

The Uttar Pradesh PSC will now conduct the UPPSC Main Exam 2018 on October 18, 2019. Reports say that the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted by the Commission on October 20, 2019. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the UPPSC Exam Calendar from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

How to check the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020?

Visit the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC –

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Exam Calendar for 2019 & 2020″ to access the UPPSC Exam Schedule for 2019-20

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to check the notification: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1243

As shown in the table above, 2020 will start with assistant prosecuting officer preliminary exam which has been scheduled to be held on February 16, 2020 followed by assistant forest inspector and regional forest officer Mains 2018 scheduled for February 23. Later, Combined state/ senior subordinate service Mains 2019 will commence from April 20 and the rest will follow.

