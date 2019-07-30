UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has revealed the examination schedule for the upcoming UPPSC Exam 2019-20 on the official website. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has released the examination calendar for the UPPSC PCS exam 2019 to be held in 2019-20 on the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. All UPPSC aspirants are advised to check the schedule for the upcoming examinations on the official website of UPPSC. According to reports, the UPPSC PCS 2018 Main Exam has been rescheduled due to a paper leak for which the UPPSC exam controller Anju Katiyar was also arrested for being involved in the same.

The Uttar Pradesh PSC will now conduct the UPPSC Main Exam 2018 on October 18, 2019. Reports say that the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted by the Commission on October 20, 2019.

How to check the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020?

Visit the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC –

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UPPSC Exam Schedule 2019-20 Download”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out for reference if necessary

