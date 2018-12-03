UPPSC Interview Call Letter 2016: The Call Letter for the upcoming UPPSC Interview for the qualified candidates of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 has been released on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the same by following the steps given here.

UPPSC Interview Call Letter 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the call letters for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 interview on its official website recently. All the selected candidates can download the same by logging into the website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in. The call letters or admit cards for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services interview has been published only for those who have qualified the written exam held by the Commission earlier.

The UPPSC interview for the UPPCS Mains Exam 2016 will be conducted by the authority on December 10, this year. According to reports in a leading daily, more 1993 candidates have qualified in the written examination or UPPSC UPPCS Mains Exam 2016 who will now be appearing for the Interview to be conducted by the Commission. Candidates can download the Admit Card or Call Letter from the official website by following the instructions given here for their convenience.

How to download the UP PSC Interview Call Letter 2016?

Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh PSC i.e. – uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Click here to fill online details and download Interview Letter for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 (PCS-2016) under Advt. No. A-1/E-1/2016’ and click on it

Candidates on clicking will be directed to a different page

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, transaction ID, category etc and click on the validate button

Fill all the necessary details such as personal, academic, preference and others

Now click on the save option and select next

Click on the preview option to check your details

If you want to modify, click on modify button or proceed to go to the next

Fill in the verification code and click submit

Now, click on download required documents and interview call letter/Admit Card

Take a print out of the Call Letter for future reference

Candidates can take a printout of it for future reference

Important Note: Candidates must carry all the requisite documents on the interview day.

