UPPSC Interview Call Letter 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the call letters for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 interview on its official website recently. All the selected candidates can download the same by logging into the website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in. The call letters or admit cards for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services interview has been published only for those who have qualified the written exam held by the Commission earlier.
The UPPSC interview for the UPPCS Mains Exam 2016 will be conducted by the authority on December 10, this year. According to reports in a leading daily, more 1993 candidates have qualified in the written examination or UPPSC UPPCS Mains Exam 2016 who will now be appearing for the Interview to be conducted by the Commission. Candidates can download the Admit Card or Call Letter from the official website by following the instructions given here for their convenience.
How to download the UP PSC Interview Call Letter 2016?
- Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh PSC i.e. – uppsc.up.nic.in.
- On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Click here to fill online details and download Interview Letter for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 (PCS-2016) under Advt. No. A-1/E-1/2016’ and click on it
- Candidates on clicking will be directed to a different page
- Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, transaction ID, category etc and click on the validate button
- Fill all the necessary details such as personal, academic, preference and others
- Now click on the save option and select next
- Click on the preview option to check your details
- If you want to modify, click on modify button or proceed to go to the next
- Fill in the verification code and click submit
- Now, click on download required documents and interview call letter/Admit Card
- Take a print out of the Call Letter for future reference
Important Note: Candidates must carry all the requisite documents on the interview day.
