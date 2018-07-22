UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018 released on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for the same are advised to follow the given below steps in order to download the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018 for UP LT Teacher Exam 2018, to be held on July 29, this year.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018: Candidates willing to apply for the UP LT Teacher Admit Card 2018 are advised to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The UP LT Teacher Exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on July 29, this year. With over 10, 768 vacancies, the UP LT Teacher Exam 2018 will be held in over 39 centres in Allahabad. Eligible and interested aspirants are advised to download the UP LT Teacher Admit Card 2018 before July 29, 2018.

Given below are the steps for candidates to follow on how to download the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Log in to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Step 2: The page will display a link that says, ‘Download LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018’

The page will display a link that says, ‘Download LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018’ Step 3: Candidates then can fill and submit in the required details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Candidates then can fill and submit in the required details like registration number, date of birth etc. Step 4: The UP LT Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

The UP LT Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Candidates are advised to download and take a print of the UP LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018 for future references.

Required documents during UP LT Teacher Exam 2018:

Aspirants are advised to carry documents along with UP LT Teacher Admit Card 2018 during the UP LT Teacher Examination, to be held on July 29, this year.

Candidate should have a Valid ID Proof that includes, Voter ID/ PAN Card/Passport/Aadhaar Card/Driving License.

A recent passport size photograph.

Note: The UP LT Teacher Exam 2018 will be conducted online. With a total duration of 2 hours, the examination will have multiple objective type format. With every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More