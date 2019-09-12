UPPSC PCS 2017: A detailed interview schedule has been released for the qualifiers of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (Mains)-2017 on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The examination is also known as PCS (Mains)-2017.

UPPSC PCS 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a detailed interview schedule for the candidates who had qualified Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (Mains)-2017 on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. This examination is also known as PCS (Mains)-2017. Interviews will be held between September 16 and September 30, as per officials.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,029 candidates are eligible to appear in the interview rounds. These candidates will be qualified for 676 vacant post

The commission is expected to declare the final results of PCS-2017 before the beginning of PCS (Mains)-2018 exams. These examinations will start from October 18.

The examination controller of the UPPSC Arvind Kumar Mishra had informed that the role numbers of the successful candidates and the dates of their interviews have been uploaded on the official website of the commission.

The online filling the format and downloading it for the candidates who want to appear in the interviews of PCS-2017 would soon be made available on the official website. The marks would be declared only after the final results declared post interviews along with individual marks and category wise cut-offs

Two types of posts in PCS-2017 for which there will be no interviews.

UPPSC Secretary Jagdish informed that there would be no interviews for the post of District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 1) and District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 2).

This took place due to the provisions of interviews that were done away as mentioned in the recruitment guidelines of these posts. Selections on these posts will be made on the basis of the written exams itself.

PCS (Mains)-2017 results have been declared almost 14 months post-exams.

PCS (preliminary)-2017 was conducted on September 24, 2017 at 982 centers. These centers spread across 21 districts of the state.

A total of 4,55,297 candidates were registered for the examination.

Out of these 2,46,654 candidates had appeared in it. The preliminary examination results were declared on January 19, 2018. A total of 12,295 candidates had appeared in the mains which were held at Prayagraj and Lucknow between June 18 and July 7, 2018.

PCS 2017 has total 676 posts. These posts have 27 different types. It includes 22 posts of Deputy Collector, 90 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 97 posts of Block Development Officer and 114 posts of Naib Tehsildar among others.

