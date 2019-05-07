UPPSC PCS 2018-19 Pre exam Mark sheet /Result released @ uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the PCS Pre-examination mark sheet and results on its official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their respective UPPSC PCS 2019 Pre exam Mark sheet /Result.

UPPSC PCS 2018-19 Pre exam Mark sheet /Result released @ uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the PCS Pre-examination mark sheet and results on its official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their respective UPPSC PCS 2019 Pre exam Mark sheet /Result. The commission had conducted the pre-written exam for Recruitment of various governmental posts under Provincial Civil Services (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2018) on October 28, 2018. The candidates who will qualify the PCS Pre-examination are the only eligible candidates for the MAINS examination.

UPPSC PCS Result 2018-19: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: First of all, candidates will have to visit the Home Page of http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Visit on the home page segment of the website.

Step 3: Click on the link UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO Pre Exam Marksheet/Results link

Step 4: After this, you can download the result.

Step 5: You should keep a printout of the copy of the same.

UPPSC PCS Result 2018-19: SELECTION PROCESS

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice)

Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination)

Viva- Voce (Personality Test)

The date and schedule for the Main Examination are yet to declared by the Commission. A total of 831 vacant posts will be filled through recruitment.

