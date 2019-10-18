UPPSC PCS 2019: the notification for PCS (Prelims) examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates must visit the official website of UPPSC for complete details regarding the 364 posts.

UPPSC PCS 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the notification for PCS (Prelims) examination. Around 364 posts are available in combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services.

The application process has been started for the PCS Examination on the official website of UPPSC, candidates those who are interested can apply for the post by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 2019.

The PCS Prelims examination will contain two compulsory papers which will be of 200 marks each, candidates will be allotted a total of 2 hours to solve the paper. The examination will be held in two shifts for both the papers, paper I will be held from 9.30 to 11.30 am and paper II will be held from 2.30 to 4.30 pm

UPPSC PCS 2019: Essential Dates

From October 16, 2019, onwards, the process of application begins

November 11, 2019, is the closing date of application

November 13, 2019, is the last date for submission of online application.

UPPSC PCS 2019: Vacancy Details

300 vacancy notified for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination

9 Posts notified for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services PCS 2019 ( Special Recruitment)

2 Posts notified for Assistant Conservator of Forest

53 Posts notified for Range Forest Officer

UPPSC PCS 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

To apply in the examination, candidates must possess the Bachelors Degree of any recognised University or equivalent qualification

Age Limit

Minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and maximum age limit should be 40 years as on July 1, 20.

Candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/Other Backward Class category will have to pay Rs 125 as application fee, wherein candidates belonging to scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates will have to pay Rs 65 as application fees.

