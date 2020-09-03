UPPSC PCS 2020 Pre Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has issued a notification on its official website instructing candidates to select their preferred choices of exam centre districts for the UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims Examination 2020.

UPPSC PCS 2020 Pre Exam: A notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, or the UPPSC, on its original website, uppsc.up.nic.in requesting candidates to select their preferred choices of exam centre districts for the UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims Examination 2020. Candidates are to submit three choices for exam centre districts for the UPPSC Prelims. The page for submitting this opened on September 1 and will remain so till September 7. See below to know how to select the exam centres of your choice.

The notification also read that this is the last time for candidates currently registered for the PCS & ACF-RFO Exam to choose their exam districts. After September 7, any further applications in this regard will not be accepted or even considered by UPPSC. Candidates unable to select their exam centres within the time allotted will have their exam centres picked at UPPSC’s behest.

To submit your preferred exam centres for UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2020 and for UPPSC ACF-RFO Prelims Exam 2020, follow the given steps:

Go to UPPSC’s online pirtal, uppsc.up.nic.in. Open the hyperlink that says “Submit the choice of the district…. for PCS/ACF-RFO Exam 2020” Type in the required credentials like the Caste or Category, Birthdate, Gender. Another webpage will open. Pick three of your preferred regions of exam centres and submit them.

The PCS/ACF-RFO Recruitment Exam 2020 will be held on October 11 this year by UPPSC. The question paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions and the exam will be conducted in the written mode. No online examination will be conducted for this.

