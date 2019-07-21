UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19 announced: The results for the PCS-J exam 2018 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can check their result by visiting uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Officials issued the UP PCS Judiciary Result 2018. The result of Provincial Civil Service- judiciary is also known as the PCS-J exam 2018. The result for the same has been declared on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSCPCS-J prelims exam was conducted on December 16, 2018. Around 64,691 candidates applied for the same and out of them, 6,041 candidates qualified for the mains exams. The main exam for the same was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019. A total number of 5,795 students appeared for the main exam and 1847 out of them qualified for the interview. The interview round for the same was scheduled to be held on June 21 to July 17, 2019, in which 610 candidates clearly passed the interview and made it to the final merit list.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UPPCS J Result 2018 Download present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

Important details UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19:

Name of the authority: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Total number of vacancy: 610 vacancies

Selection process: preliminary exam, main exam and interview

