UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19 declared: A total of 610 vacancies are to be filled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) after the announcement of the final result of Provincial Civil Service- judiciary, 2018. Akanksha Tiwari topped the UPPSC PCS-J exam 2018.

UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19 declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final result of Provincial Civil Service- judiciary also called PCS-J exam 2018. Akanksha Tiwari has topped the exam of UPPSC PCS-J exam 2018. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 610 vacancies are to be filled.

Candidates who wish to know their result can check the result through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC PCS-J prelims exam was conducted on December 16, 2018 for which 64,691 candidates had applied for the post.

UP PCS J final result 2018: Check steps to download result online

Step 1: Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying UP PCS J Final Result 2018 link

Step 3: Read all the instructions

Step 4: Download UP PCS J final result 2018.

On January 5, the results of the prelims examination were declared. A total of 6,041 candidates had qualified for the mains exam. UPPSC PCS-J Mains exam was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2018 consists of three stages:

Stage I- Preliminary Examination (Objective and Multiple Choice Type).

Stage II- Main Examination (Written Conventional Type)

Stage III- Viva-voce (Personality Test)

Here is the direct link to check merit list PDF

Here is the link of the notice

A total of 5,795 students appeared for the main exam. Out of which 1,847 qualified for the interview. The interview was held from June 21 to July 17, 2019. Out of 1,847 candidates who had appeared for the interview, 610 candidates successfully passed the examination and made it to the final merit list.

Commission declared the result of two weeks after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition following a demand of a CBI probe into PCS (Judicial) recruitments of 2018.

